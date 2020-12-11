NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour announces 2021 schedule
On Friday, NASCAR revealed a 14-race schedule for the 2021 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season.
Martinsville Speedway – which was announced to return to the Tour back in November, along with Richmond Raceway – will open the schedule on April 8.
It will be the first time that the Tour has competed there since 2010.
Martinsville is one of three Tour events in 2021 scheduled to take place during NASCAR national series weekends. The others are New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17 and Richmond on Sept. 10.
Other schedule highlights include the Tour’s debut at New York International Raceway in Lancaster, New York (July 31) and a return to Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough, Maine (Aug. 21), which hasn’t hosted the Tour since 2005.
Two cornerstones of the Tour, Stafford (Conn.) Motor Speedway and Riverhead (N.Y.) Raceway, will each host three events in 2021.
Stafford will host the season finale on Sept. 25. Riverhead is back on the Tour after being unable to host races this past season due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Another venue, Oswego (N.Y.) Speedway, will host two Tour events on June 12 and Sept. 4.
Justin Bonsignore won his second career Tour championship this past season.
A notable absence from the 2021 schedule is Thompson (Conn.) Speedway, which has been part of the Tour since its inception in 1985. Next season, Thompson will host a new, six-race ‘Open’ modified series in partnership with the American Canadian Tour and Pro All Stars Series.
2021 NASCAR WHELEN MODIFIED TOUR SCHEDULE
Date
Race / Track
Thursday, April 8
Martinsville Speedway
Sunday, April 25
Stafford Motor Speedway
Saturday, May 15
Riverhead Raceway
Saturday, May 29
Jennerstown (Penn.) Speedway
Saturday, June 12
Oswego Speedway
Saturday, June 19
Riverhead Raceway
Saturday, July 17
N.H. Motor Speedway
Saturday, July 31
N.Y. Int’l Raceway
Friday, Aug. 6
Stafford Motor Speedway
Saturday, Aug. 21
Beech Ridge Motor Speedway
Saturday, Sept. 4
Oswego Speedway
Friday, Sept. 10
Richmond Raceway
Saturday, Sept. 18
Riverhead Raceway
Saturday, Sept. 25
Stafford Motor Speedway
Read More About NASCAR
Our Motorsports expanding to two-car Xfinity Series program NASCAR to run full course at Circuit of the Americas in 2021 Darlington moves NASCAR Throwback Weekend to the spring
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour announces 2021 schedule originally appeared on NBCSports.com