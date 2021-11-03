NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour announces 2022 schedule

Press Release
·3 min read
NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour announces 2022 schedule

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Nov. 3, 2021) — NASCAR today announced 13 races in the 2022 schedule for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, with additional dates and venues to be announced in the future. The schedule features some of the most popular short tracks in the northeast as well as historic tracks in Virginia and Florida.

For the first time in series history, the season will kick off at New Smyrna Speedway in Florida on Saturday, February 12, as part of the track‘s “World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing” during NASCAR‘s Speedweeks. It will also be the series‘ debut at the half-mile oval. The race falls on the weekend before the 64th running of the DAYTONA 500 at nearby Daytona International Speedway.

MORE: Whelen Modified Tour news

“It will be special to start the season off at New Smyrna Speedway,” said Jimmy Wilson, Senior Director, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. “The Daytona Beach area is obviously the heart of NASCAR racing. We can‘t wait to add the track to our history books.”

After opening the 2021 season for the Whelen Modified Tour, Martinsville Speedway will serve as the season finale and the stage upon which the champion is crowned on Thursday, October 27. This will mark the first time in 30 years — and sixth time overall (1985, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1991 — Martinsville has hosted the final Whelen Modified Tour race of the year.

The race adds championship flair to the NASCAR weekend at the half-mile track that also serves as the host of the penultimate races for the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The series will return to Richmond Raceway (Saturday, April 1) and New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Saturday, July 16), making it three weekends in total the Whelen Modified Tour will race in conjunction with NASCAR national series events.

Riverhead Raceway will again host a trio of Saturday dates – May 14, June 25 and September 17. In addition, the Tour will return to Thompson Speedway after a one-year hiatus in 2021 with a Wednesday night battle on August 17.

Following a three-year absence from the schedule, Langley Speedway (Hampton, Virginia) will host a race on Saturday, April 23. Langley previously hosted the series in 2017 and 2018, and prior to that held eight NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour races. Additionally, Wall Stadium (Wall Township, New Jersey) — which has hosted five Whelen Modified Tour races (most recently in 2019) — rejoins the calendar on Saturday, July 9.

Monadnock Speedway in Winchester, New Hampshire, which hosted the series in 2020 for the 13th time, also returns, hosting a race on Saturday, June 18. The schedule is rounded out by stops at Jennerstown Speedway (Pennsylvania) on Saturday, May 28, and Oswego Speedway (New York) on Saturday, September 3.

“Riverhead and Thompson, as well as the addition of Monadnock Speedway, are key tracks for our drivers and teams who are based in the Northeast,” Wilson added. “We‘re looking forward to returning to race in front of some of the most passionate fans in motorsports.”

Below is the current 2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour schedule. Schedule is subject to change. Race times and broadcast networks will be announced at a later date.

2022 NASCAR WHELEN MODIFIED TOUR SCHEDULE

Date

Race / Track

Saturday, February 12

New Smyrna Speedway

Friday, April 1

Richmond Raceway

Saturday, April 23

Langley Speedway

Saturday, May 14

Riverhead Raceway

Saturday, May 28

Jennerstown Speedway

Saturday, June 18

Monadnock Speedway

Saturday, June 25

Riverhead Raceway

Saturday, July 9

Wall Stadium

Saturday, July 16

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Saturday, July 30

TBA

Saturday, August 6

TBA

Wednesday, August 17

Thompson Speedway

Saturday, September 3

Oswego Speedway

Saturday, September 17

Riverhead Raceway

Saturday, September 24

TBA

Thursday, October 27

Martinsville Speedway

