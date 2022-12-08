NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 2022 championship celebration

2021 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion

For only the second time in his long career, Jon McKennedy in 2022 ran all the races on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour schedule.

The 35-year-old from Chelmsford, Massachusetts, turned his second full season with the Tour into his first series championship.

Driving for team owner Tim Lepine, McKennedy used incredible consistency to secure his championship. In 16 races this season, McKennedy finished outside the top 10 just three times, scoring seven top-five finishes and his second career victory at Claremont Motorsports Park on July 29.

2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion team owner/crew chief

Throughout the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season, no team was as dominant as Tommy Baldwin Racing.

The iconic No. 7NY ended up visiting Victory Lane on five different occasions with a driver lineup consisting of six-time champion Doug Coby, Jimmy Blewett and rookie Mike Christopher Jr., all of which helped Baldwin earn the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour owner‘s championship for the first time in his career.

Being able to celebrate the owner‘s title at Martinsville Speedway proved to be a special moment for Baldwin, who credited his entire team for staying flawless in their execution through all 16 races on the schedule.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 2022 special award winners

The 2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season featured 16 races, 67 drivers and more than 2,750 laps completed from February to October.

While Jon McKennedy claimed the biggest prize of the season, the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship, there were several special awards that were claimed by a variety of drivers.

Jon McKennedy: 2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion photo gallery

Jon Mckennedy, driver of the #79 Hoosier, Christopher Towing, TFR, Willwood Brakes, Sunoco Chevrolet, looks on during the New Smyrna Visitors Bureau 200 for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour during night 2 of the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway in New Smyrna, Florida on February 12, 2022. (Adam Glanzman/NASCAR)

