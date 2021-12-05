NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 2021 championship celebration

2021 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion

Justin Bonsignore

Mike Stefanik, Doug Coby and Tony Hirschman represent the best in the history of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. With 18 championships between this trio of drivers, they are etched in history as the best of their respective eras.

Justin Bonsignore in 2021 joined them on an elite list. In the process, the 33-year-old from Holtsville, New York, further marked himself as the driver to beat in the current NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour era.

Bonsignore in 2021 scored his third championship in the last four years. He has won all of his titles with Ken Massa Motorsports, the team for which he has been driving since the start of his full-time tour career in 2010. Bonsignore joins those three historic names as the only drivers in tour history to have three or more championships.

2021 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion team owner/crew chief

Ryan Stone, Ken Massa

The latest dynasty in short-track asphalt modified racing is happening at the highest level.

Ken Massa Motorsports, owned by Ken and Janine Massa, rocketed to a third NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship in 2021. Their titles have come in the last four years, on the heels of 19 victories on the tour with Justin Bonsignore as their driver.

The Massa family and crew chief Ryan Stone have become the unstoppable bunch with Bonsignore behind the wheel.

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 2021 special award winners

More than 65 drivers took the green flag in at least one NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race in 2021. In the end, Justin Bonsignore picked up his third series championship, becoming just the fourth driver in the history of the tour to accomplish that feat.

Bonsignore also won three other special awards for his efforts during the season. Likewise, two other drivers ended 2021 with hardware.

Justin Bonsignore: 2021 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion photo gallery

Justin Bonsignore, driver of the #51 Coastal Fiber LLC Chevrolet, poses for a portrait before the Virginia Is For Racing Lovers 200 for the Whelen Modified Tour at Martinsville Raceway in Martinsville, Virginia on April 8, 2021. (Adam Glanzman/NASCAR)

