NASCAR weekend schedules: Richmond/Texas

NASCAR’s three major national series will be in action this weekend at two locations.

The Cup and Xfinity Series will race at Richmond Raceway in Virginia, and the Craftsman Truck Series will share the weekend with the IndyCar Series at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth.

Tyler Reddick won last Sunday’s Cup race at Circuit of the Americas to put Toyota in the win column for the first time this season.

Here is a look at the weekend schedule for both tracks:

Richmond Raceway (Cup and Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High of 72. Winds 10-20 mph. 13% chance of rain.

Saturday: Light rain early. Sunshine later. High of 75. Winds 20-30 mph. 24% chance of rain at start of Xfinity race.

Sunday: Sunny. High of 62. No chance of rain at start of Cup race.

Friday, March 31

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Xfinity Series

4 – 9 p.m. — Cup Series

Saturday, April 1

Garage open

6 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

7 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

8:05 – 8:35 a.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)

8:35 – 9:30 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)

10:05 – 10:50 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

10:50 – noon — Cup qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1 p.m. — Xfinity race (250 laps, 187 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, April 2

Garage open

12:30 – 10 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 p.m. — Cup race (400 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Texas Motor Speedway (Truck)

Weekend weather

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms in morning. Sunny and windy later. High of 79. Winds 20-30 mph. 50% chance of rain.

Saturday: Intervals of clouds and sun. High of 74. Winds 10-15 mph. No chance of rain at start of Truck race.

Friday, March 31

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

Story continues

Noon – 5 p.m. — Truck Series

Saturday, April 1

Garage open

8 a.m. – 10 p.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

10:35 – 11:05 a.m. — Truck practice

11:05 a.m. – noon — Truck qualifying

4:30 p.m. — Truck race (167 laps, 250 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR fines Daniel Suarez $50,000 for pit road incident Appeals panel rescinds 100-point penalty to Hendrick drivers Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR weekend schedules: Richmond/Texas originally appeared on NBCSports.com