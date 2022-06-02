NASCAR weekend schedules: Gateway/Portland

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series each compete in inaugural events this weekend at different sites.

The Cup Series races Sunday for the first time at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, a 1.25-mile track outside St. Louis.

The Xfinity Series races for the first time time at the 1.97-mile Portland International Raceway road course on Saturday.

The Camping World Truck Series also is in action this weekend, racing at Gateway.

Here is a look at the weekend schedules for both tracks:

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (Cup and Trucks)

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunny. High 82 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 82 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy at the start of the race. High of 80 degrees with a 13% chance of rain.

Friday, June 3

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series

2 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. — Cup practice (Motor Racing Network, FS1)

6:05 – 6:35 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

6:35 – 7:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, FS1)

Saturday, June 4

Garage open

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Cup Series

10:30 a.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, two rounds; MRN, FS1)

1 p.m. — Truck race (160 laps/200 miles, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 5

Garage open

1 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 p.m. — Cup race (240 laps/300 miles, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Portland International Raceway (Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Friday: Showers in the morning and then cloudy in the afternoon. High 68 degrees.

Saturday: Cloudy, high of 64 degrees at the start of the race. Increasing chance of showers after the start of the race.

Friday, June 3

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (No TV)

8:05 – 9 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (multi-vehicle, two rounds; FS1)

Saturday, June 4

Garage open

1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (75 laps/147.75 miles, FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

