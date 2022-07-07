NASCAR weekend schedules: Atlanta/Mid-Ohio

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series are scheduled to race at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend, while the Camping World Truck Series visits the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The Atlanta track was reconfigured prior to NASCAR’s visit in March. The Cup race that weekend was won by William Byron. This will be the second NASCAR weekend on the new surface.

Here is a look at the weekend schedules for both tracks:

Atlanta Motor Speedway (Cup and Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Saturday: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially in afternoon. High of 92. Chance of rain is 60%.

Sunday: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High of 86. Chance of rain is 60%.

Saturday, July 9

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8 a.m. — Xfinity Series

9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

10:05 – 11:25 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)

11:35 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App, USA Network joins at 12 p.m.)

5 p.m. — Xfinity race (163 laps, 251 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

Sunday, July 10

Garage open

Noon — Cup Series

Track activity

3 p.m. — Cup race (260 laps, 400 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Weekend weather

Friday: cloudy with occasional showers. High of 79. Chance of rain is 40%.

Saturday: Sunshine and clouds. High of 84.

Friday, July 8

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Truck series

Track activity

9:35 – 10:25 a.m. — Truck practice (No TV)

3:35 -4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

Saturday, July 9

Garage open

10:30 a.m. — Truck series

Track activity

1:30 p.m. — Truck race (67 laps, 151 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

