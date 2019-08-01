NASCAR’s weekend schedule for Watkins Glen, Eldora

This weekend NASCAR will go road-course racing with two of its national series while the third plays in the dirt.

The Cup and Xfinity Series will make their annual visit to Watkins Glen International. The Xfinity Series will hold its first road course race of the season Saturday — and the first of three road course events in the next four races.

Thursday, the Gander Outdoors Truck Series will hold its seventh annual Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.

The wunderground.com site forecasts clear skies and a 72 degree temperature for the start time of the Truck Series race.

For Saturday’s Xfinity race, the forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, high of 83 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start time.

Sunday’s Cup race sees a forecast of partly cloudy skies, a high of 79 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start time.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Eldora Speedway

Thursday, Aug. 1

2 p.m. – Truck garage opens

5:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

7 p.m. – First qualifying race; 10 laps (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:09 p.m. – Second qualifying race; 10 laps (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:18 p.m. – Third qualifying race; 10 laps (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:27 p.m. – Fourth qualifying race; 10 laps (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:36 p.m. – Fifth qualifying race; 10 laps (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8:15 p.m. – Last chance qualifying race; 15 laps (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8:40 p.m. – Driver introductions

9 p.m. – Eldora Dirt Derby; 150 laps/75 miles ; (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Watkins Glen International

Friday, Aug. 2

9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

2:05 – 3:25 – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

Saturday, Aug. 3

7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

10:35 a.m. – 11:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

11:40 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBCSN)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3 p.m. – Zippo 200; 82 laps/200.9 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying/impound; multi-car/two rounds (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Aug. 4

9 a.m. – Cup garage opens

1 p.m. – Driver/crew chief meeting

2:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – Go Bowling at the Glen; 90 laps/220.5 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)