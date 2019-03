NASCAR’s weekend schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

After a visit to its roots at Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR again goes west this weekend for its first trip of the year to Texas Motor Speedway.

All three national series will be in one place for the first time since Las Vegas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, March 28

1:30 – 8:30 p.m. ET – Truck garage open

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

6:05-6:55 – Final Truck practice (No TV)

Friday, March 29

Noon – 9 p.m. – Cup garage open

Noon – Truck garage opens

1 p.m. – Midnight – Xfinity garage open

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Cup practice (Fox Sports 1)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (FS1)

5:10 p.m. – Truck qualifying; single truck/two rounds (FS1)

6:35 – 7:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

7 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

7:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

9 p.m. – Vankor 350; 147 laps/220.5 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, March 30

7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup garage open

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9:05 – 9:55 a.m. – Cup practice (FS1)

10:10 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1)

11:15 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1)

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1 p.m. – My Bariatric Solutions 300; 200 laps/300 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 31

9:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

1 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

2:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – O’Reilly Auto Parts 500; 304 laps/500 miles (Fox, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)