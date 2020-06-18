NASCAR weekend schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

Several weeks after it was originally scheduled, NASCAR will make its first visit of the year to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.

Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be in action on the 2.66-mile oval.

On Saturday, wunderground.com forecasts a high of 87 degrees, partly cloudy skies and no chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

On Sunday, it forecasts a high of 89 degrees, partly cloudy skies and no chance of race for the start of the Cup race.

Here’s the full weekend schedule for the races. Earlier this week, NASCAR canceled the Cup practice that was scheduled this weekend.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, June 19

9 – 11 a.m. – Driver motorhome parking (screening in progress)

Noon – 1 p.m. – ARCA Menards Series hauler entry (screening in progress)

1 – 8 p.m. – ARCA garage access screen in progress

3:30 – 4 p.m. – Xfinity rookie meeting (teleconference)

4:30 – 5 p.m. – Cup rookie meeting (teleconference)

5 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

7 – 9 p.m. – Xfinity hauler entry (screening in progress)

Saturday, June 20

8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – ARCA garage access screening in progress

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Xfinity garage access screening in progress

11 – 11:30 a.m. – ARCA practice

Noon – 1:30 p.m. – ARCA engine prime and final adjustments (garage area)

1:50 p.m. – ARCA drivers report to cars

2 p.m. – ARCA race; 76 laps/202.16 miles (FS1)

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Xfinity engine prime and final adjustments (garage area)

5 – 6 p.m. – ARCA haulers exit

5:20 p.m. – Xfinity drivers report to cars

5:30 p.m. – Unhinged 300; 113 laps/300.58 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Cup haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)

8:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit

Sunday, June 21

8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Cup garage access screening in progress

1 – 2 p.m. – Engine prime and final adjustments on pit road

2:50 p.m. – Drivers report to cars

3 p.m. – GEICO 500; 188 laps/500 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. – Cup haulers exit

