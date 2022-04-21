NASCAR weekend schedule: Talladega Superspeedway

Associated Press

Dirt will be back on NASCAR's schedule next year and likely on Easter Sunday again if Fox Sports has its way. NASCAR delivered the most-watched race at Bristol Motor Speedway since 2016 on Sunday night when an average 4,007,000 viewers tuned in as the Cup Series raced on dirt for the second consecutive season. It marked the first time since NASCAR's inaugural 1949 season the Cup Series was deliberately scheduled to race on Easter; 10 times before were because of weather-related rescheduling, most recently in 1989.