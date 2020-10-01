NASCAR weekend schedule for Talladega

The NASCAR playoffs roll on this weekend to Talladega Superspeedway.
All three national series will be racing on NASCAR’s largest oval. The weekend will be capped off by the Cup Series’ Round of 12 race.
More: Denny Hamlin on pole for Cup race at Talladega
MORE: 2021 Cup schedule features new tracks, bold changes
Here is the weekend schedule for Talladega:
(All times Eastern)
Friday, Oct. 2
Noon – 2 p.m. – Driver motorhome parking (screening in progress)
1 – 3 p.m. – Truck Series haulers enter (screening and equipment unload)
3 – 9 p.m. – Truck Series garage open
3 – 8 p.m. – Truck Series garage access screening
3:30 – 4 p.m. – Truck Series rookie meeting (teleconference)
5:30 p.m. – Xfinity rookie meeting (teleconference)
6 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting
8:30 – 10:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers enter (screening in progress)
Saturday, Oct. 3
7:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage access (screening in progress)
10 a.m. – Truck Series garage opens
10 a.m. – Noon – Truck Series garage access (screening in progress)
12:45 p.m. – Truck Series drivers report to vehicles
1 p.m. – Truck Series race; 94 laps/250.04 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
4 p.m. – Truck Series haulers exit
4:05 p.m. – Xfinity drivers report to cars
4:30 p.m. – Xfinity race; 113 laps/300.58 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
5:30 p.m. – Cup rookie meeting (electronic communication)
6 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting (electronic communication)
7:30 p.m. – Xfinity haulers exit
8:30 – 10:30 p.m. – Cup haulers enter (screening in progress and equipment unload)
Sunday, Oct. 4
7 a.m. – Cup garage opens
7 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Cup garage access screening in progress
1:30 p.m. – Cup drivers report to cars
1:30 p.m. – Driver introductions
2 p.m. – Cup race; 188 laps/500 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
6:30 p.m. – Cup haulers exit
