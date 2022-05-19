NASCAR weekend schedule: All-Star Race at Texas

The NASCAR All-Star Race is the star of the weekend, but there’s plenty on the docket this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

The Truck Series takes the green flag Friday for its ninth race of the year, while the Xfinity Series races Saturday afternoon for the 12th race of its schedule. All-Star festivities begin Saturday night, but the big show starts Sunday.

All-Star weekend weather

Friday: Partly cloudy with gusty winds, chance of stray severe thunderstorm, high near 95 degrees, winds south at 20-30 mph, 19% chance of rain

Saturday: Partly cloudy, then isolated PM thunderstorms, high of 92 degrees, winds south at 15-25 mph, 31% chance of rain

Sunday: Mostly to partly cloudy, high 77 degrees, winds northeast at 10-20 mph

Friday, May 20

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11 a.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

1 – 8 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series

Track activity

4 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, FS1)

6 – 6:30 p.m — Xfinity practice (FS1)

6:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, FS1)

8:30 p.m. — Truck race (147 laps/220.5 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, May 21

Garage open

10:30 a.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series

1:30 – 9 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series

Track activity

1:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (167 laps/250.5 miles, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7 – 7:35 p.m. — Cup practice (two groups — one for Open entries, one for All-Star, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:35 – 7:55 p.m. — All-Star Open qualifying (single vehicle, one lap, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:55 – 8:25 p.m. — All-Star Race qualifying, first round (single vehicle, one lap, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8:25 – 9 p.m. — All-Star Race qualifying, second round (pit battle, elimination bracket, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, May 22

Garage open

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series

Track activity

5:30 p.m. — All-Star Open (50 laps/75 miles, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8 p.m. — All-Star Race (125 laps/187.5 miles, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

