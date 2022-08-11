NASCAR weekend schedule at Richmond Raceway

The hunt for playoff positions in the NASCAR Cup Series will continue this weekend at Richmond Raceway, one of the oldest tracks on the Cup schedule.

Sunday’s 400-lap, 300-mile race will provide another opportunity to drivers who have not won a race to visit victory lane and join the 15 winners already on the playoff grid. Ryan Blaney holds the 16th (and last) spot on the grid via points. Martin Truex Jr. is the first driver below the cutoff line.

Kevin Harvick won last week’s race at Michigan International Speedway, ending a 65-race winless streak and joining the playoff group.

The only races remaining in the regular season after Richmond are at Watkins Glen, New York (Aug. 21) and Daytona Beach, Florida (Aug. 27). The playoffs are scheduled to begin Sept. 4 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

Chase Elliott can lock up the regular-season championship Sunday. He remains atop the point standings and NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings.

Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET) will be televised by USA Network. The Camping World Truck Series playoffs will continue Saturday at Richmond with an 8 p.m. race.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s schedule:

Richmond Raceway (Cup and Trucks)

Weekend weather

Saturday: Sunny. High of 80.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High of 84.

Saturday, August 13

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10 a.m. — Camping World Truck Series

Noon – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

3:05 – 3:35 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series practice (FS1)

3:35 – 4:30 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

5:05 – 5:50 p.m. — Cup Series practice (USA Network)

5:50 – 7 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series race (250 laps, 187 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, August 14

Garage open

Noon — Cup Series

Track activity

3 p.m. — Cup Series race (400 laps, 300 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

