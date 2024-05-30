NASCAR weekend schedule at Portland, WWT Raceway

All three national NASCAR series are in action this weekend.

Cup and Truck Series teams will return to World Wide Technology Raceway outside of St. Louis for a doubleheader weekend. Xfinity teams will head to Portland International Raceway for the start of a two-week stint on the West Coast.

ARCA Menards Series West teams are also in action at Portland International Raceway.

NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400

Front Row Motorsports purchases one of Stewart-Haas Racing’s charters

Front Row Motorsports will expand to three Cup cars in 2025.

Kyle Busch won last season's Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Grant Enfinger won last season's Truck race at WWT Raceway. Cole Custer won last season's Xfinity race at Portland.

World Wide Technology Raceway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 79 degrees and a 7% chance of rain at the start of Truck qualifying.

Saturday: Rain showers early. A high of 70 degrees and a 72% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 80 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, May 31

(All times Eastern)

Garage open



1 - 8 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

3 - 8 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

6:05 - 6:25 p.m. — Truck Series practice (Fox)

6:35 – 7:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (Fox)

Saturday, June 1

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10:30 a.m. — Truck Series

7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



9:30 - 10:15 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

10:15 - 11:30 a.m.— Cup qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1:30 p.m. — Truck race (160 laps, 200 miles; Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 2

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 p.m. — Cup race (240 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

AUTO: MAY 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200

NASCAR penalizes Austin Hill for incident with Cole Custer at Charlotte

Austin Hill drops out of Xfinity points lead with the penalty.

Portland International Raceway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunny with a high of 78 degrees and a 5% chance of rain.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 69 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Friday, May 31

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series West

1:30 - 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

2:35 – 3:35 p.m. — ARCA West practice (No TV)

5:30 - 5:50 p.m. — ARCA West qualifying (No TV)

7 p.m. — ARCA West race (57 laps, 112.29 miles; FloRacing, Motor Racing Network)

Saturday, June 1

(All times Eastern)

Garage open



10 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity