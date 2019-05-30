NASCAR’s weekend schedule for Pocono Raceway
This weekend marks the first of two race weekends this season at Pocono Raceway.
The Cup and Xfinity Series will be in action this weekend at the 2.5-mile Tricky Triangle. The Gander Outdoors Truck Series is off until June 7 at Texas Motor Speedway.
Friday’s forecast, per wunderground.com, calls for partly cloudy skies with a high temperature of 70 degrees. There is 5% chance of rain.
Saturday’s forecast – afternoon thunderstorms expected with a high of 75 degrees. There is a 44% chance of rain at race time. Sunday’s forecast calls for afternoon storms expected with a high of 65 degrees at race time. There is a 45% chance of rain at race time.
Here’s the weekend’s full schedule with TV and radio info.
(All times are Eastern)
Friday, May 31
10 a.m. – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – First Xfinity practice (NASCAR.com, Motor Racing Network)
2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – First Cup practice (NASCAR.com, MRN)
3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS2)
4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS2, MRN)
Saturday, June 1
7 a.m. – 12: 30 p.m. – Cup garage open
8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
10:05 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound (single vehicle/one-lap all positions) (FS1)
11:15 a.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting
11:35 a.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle/one-lap all positions) (FS1, MRN)
12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
1 p.m. – Pocono Green 250 Xfinity race (Stages 25/50/100 = 100 laps/250 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, June 2
9 a.m. – Cup garage opens
Noon – Cup driver/crew chief meeting
1:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions
2 p.m. – Pocono 400 Cup race (Stages 50/100/160 = 160 laps/400 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)