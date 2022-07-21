NASCAR weekend schedule: Pocono Raceway

While all of motorsports ponders NASCAR’s Tuesday announcement that next year’s Cup Series schedule will include a street race in Chicago, the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck series will race this weekend at Pocono Raceway.

Sunday will mark the Cup Series’ only visit this season to Pocono, which has been on the schedule since 1974. Only six races remain in the regular season. Christopher Bell became the 14th driver to qualify for the playoffs with a win last Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Xfinity and Truck races are scheduled Saturday. The 150-mile Truck race will be the regular-season finale.

The Xfinity (5 p.m. ET, Saturday) and Cup (3 p.m. ET, Sunday) races will be broadcast by USA Network.

Here is a look at this weekend’s schedule:

Pocono Raceway (Cup, Xfinity and Trucks)

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunny, some clouds. Stray shower possible. High of 85.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High of 88.

Sunday: Partly cloudy in morning. Scattered thunderstorms in afternoon. High of 87 with a 5 percent chance of rain.

Friday, July 22

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series

2 – 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

4:30 – 5 p.m. — Camping World Truck practice (FS1)

5 – 6 p.m. — Camping World Truck qualifying (FS1)

Saturday, July 23

Garage open

8 a.m. — Xfinity Series

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Cup Series

9 a.m. — Camping World Truck Series

Track activity

9:35 – 10:05 a.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)

10:05 – 11 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)

Noon — Camping World Truck Series race (60 laps, 150 miles; Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

2:35 – 3:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

3:20 – 4:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

5 p.m. — Xfinity race (90 laps, 225 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

Story continues

Sunday, July 24

Garage open

Noon — Cup Series

Track activity

3 p.m. — Cup race (160 laps, 400 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

Read more about NASCAR

Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway Austin Cindric team penalized for loss of wheel at New Hampshire NAPA extends sponsorship of Chase Elliott’s team

NASCAR weekend schedule: Pocono Raceway originally appeared on NBCSports.com