The final leg of NASCAR’s three-race West Coast swing rolls into the Valley of the Sun this weekend at the 1-mile Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be in action this weekend with the main event Sunday’s FanShield 500.

For Friday, wunderground.com forecasts partly cloudy skies with a high of 86 degrees and no chance of rain.

Saturday’s forecast is almost a mirror image of Friday for the start of the Xfinity Series race, with partly cloudy skies, a high of 85 degrees and zero chance of rain.

On Sunday, the forecast for the start of the Cup race is partly cloudy skies, a high of 74 and 1% chance of rain.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, March 6

11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:30 – 9 p.m. – Cup garage open

2:35 – 3:25 p.m. – Xfinity first practice (FS1)

3:35 – 4:25 p.m. – Cup first practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)

5:02 – 5:27 p.m. – Xfinity final practice (FS1)

5:35 – 6:25 p.m. – Cup final practice (FS1, MRN)

Saturday, March 7

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

1:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (FS1)

2:20 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

2:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (FS1, MRN)

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. – LS Tractor 200 Xfinity race (Stages 45/90/200 laps = 200 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 8

11:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

1:30 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

3 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – FanShield 500 Cup race (Stages 75/190/312 laps = 312 miles) (FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR weekend schedule for Phoenix Raceway originally appeared on NBCSports.com