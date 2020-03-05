NASCAR weekend schedule for Phoenix Raceway
The final leg of NASCAR’s three-race West Coast swing rolls into the Valley of the Sun this weekend at the 1-mile Phoenix Raceway.
NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be in action this weekend with the main event Sunday’s FanShield 500.
For Friday, wunderground.com forecasts partly cloudy skies with a high of 86 degrees and no chance of rain.
Saturday’s forecast is almost a mirror image of Friday for the start of the Xfinity Series race, with partly cloudy skies, a high of 85 degrees and zero chance of rain.
On Sunday, the forecast for the start of the Cup race is partly cloudy skies, a high of 74 and 1% chance of rain.
Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info:
(All times are Eastern)
Friday, March 6
11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
12:30 – 9 p.m. – Cup garage open
2:35 – 3:25 p.m. – Xfinity first practice (FS1)
3:35 – 4:25 p.m. – Cup first practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)
5:02 – 5:27 p.m. – Xfinity final practice (FS1)
5:35 – 6:25 p.m. – Cup final practice (FS1, MRN)
Saturday, March 7
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Cup garage open
11:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
1:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (FS1)
2:20 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting
2:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (FS1, MRN)
3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
4 p.m. – LS Tractor 200 Xfinity race (Stages 45/90/200 laps = 200 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, March 8
11:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens
1:30 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting
3 p.m. – Cup driver introductions
3:30 p.m. – FanShield 500 Cup race (Stages 75/190/312 laps = 312 miles) (FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
