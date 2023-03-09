NASCAR weekend schedule for Phoenix Raceway

Although Kevin Harvick has been the top dog at Phoenix Raceway for much of his career, Joey Logano has made a lot of noise at the Arizona track recently.

Logano won last November’s Phoenix race to claim the Cup championship. He also owns wins at the track in 2016 and 2020 and is the only repeat Phoenix winner in the past eight races.

Logano is 0-for-3 to open the Cup season but will be among the favorites in Sunday’s race.

Speaking of Harvick, to appreciate the level of success he has enjoyed at Phoenix, some statistics are in order.

A nine-time winner at Phoenix, Harvick has finished in the top 10 at the track in 19 consecutive races. His second longest top-10 streak — 13 races — is at Darlington Raceway. He holds the Cup Series all-time record for most consecutive top-10 finishes at a single track. Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty are second on that list at 18, and both Earnhardt and Petty posted those streaks at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Who’s second to Harvick in top-10 streaks at Phoenix? That would be Ryan Blaney, who’s 14 behind Harvick at five straight.

Phoenix Raceway (Cup and Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Friday: Intervals of clouds and sun. High of 81.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High of 82. Winds 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High of 83. Winds 10-15 mph.

Friday, March 10

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11 a.m. — ARCA garage opens

3 – 8 p.m. — Xfinity Series

3:30 – 10 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

5 – 5:45 p.m. — ARCA practice

6 – 6:20 p.m. — ARCA qualifying

6:35 -7:25 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS2)

8 p.m. — ARCA race (150 laps, 150 miles/FS2)

Saturday, March 11

Garage open

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Cup Series

10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series opens

Track activity

12:35 – 1:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

1:05 – 2 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

2:05 – 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 200 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Story continues

Sunday, March 12

Garage open

12:30 p.m. — Cup Series garage opens

Track activity

3:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (312 laps, 312 miles; Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read more about NASCAR

Wood Brothers: The long journey toward win 100 Hendrick Motorsports to compete in four Xfinity Series races Kimi Raikkonen to drive Project 91 car at COTA

NASCAR weekend schedule for Phoenix Raceway originally appeared on NBCSports.com