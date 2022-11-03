NASCAR weekend schedule for Phoenix Raceway

Four drivers — two former champions and two newcomers to these proceedings — will race for the NASCAR Cup Series championship Sunday at Phoenix Raceway (3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

Joey Logano won the title in 2018, and Chase Elliott was king in 2020. Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain are in the Championship 4 for the first time.

Logano and Elliott have won races at Phoenix; Chastain and Bell have not.

The highest finisher among the four in Sunday’s 312-mile race will be the 2022 Cup champion.

Also scheduled at Phoenix this weekend are championship races for the Xfinity Series (6 p.m. ET Saturday, USA Network) and the Camping World Truck Series (10 p.m. ET Friday, FS1).

Phoenix Raceway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High of 60 with a 24% chance of rain.

Friday: Sunny. High of 65 with a 5% chance of rain.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High of 71 with a 2% chance of rain.

Sunday: Sunny. High of 76 with a 2% chance of rain.

Thursday, Nov. 3

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

5 – 10 p.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

8:05 – 8:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice

Friday, Nov. 4

Garage open

Noon — Truck Series

3 – 11:30 p.m. — Cup Series

3 – 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

6:05 – 6:55 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

7:05 – 7:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)

8:05 -8:55 p.m. — Cup Series practice (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

10 p.m. — Truck Series race (150 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Nov. 5

Garage open

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Cup Series

10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

2:30 – 3:20 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBC Sports App)

3:35 – 4:50 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 200 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Nov. 6

Garage open

11:30 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

3 p.m. — Cup Series race (312 laps, 312 miles; NBC, Peacock, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

