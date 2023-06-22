NASCAR weekend schedule at Nashville Superspeedway
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Nashville Superspeedway this weekend to begin 20 consecutive weekends of racing. The Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series also will compete this weekend at Nashville.
Nashville marks the return of NBC and USA Network broadcasting Cup and Xfinity Series races. Here are details on where to watch Cup and Xfinity races the rest of the season.
Nashville Superspeedway
Weekend weather
Friday: Partly cloudy in the afternoon with a high of 81 degrees. Forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 81 degrees at the start of the Truck race.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 86 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 84 degrees and a 21% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.
Friday, June 23
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
11 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
3:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
3:30 – 10 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
4 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
4:30 – 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
5:35 – 6:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA)
6:30 – 7:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA)
8 p.m. — Truck race (150 laps, 199.5 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, June 24
Garage open
8 a.m. — Xfinity Series
8 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
12 – 12:50 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA)
1- 2:20 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA)
3:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (188 laps, 250.4 miles; USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, June 25
Garage open
4 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
7 p.m. — Cup race (300 laps, 399 miles; NBC, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
