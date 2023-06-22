The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Nashville Superspeedway this weekend to begin 20 consecutive weekends of racing. The Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series also will compete this weekend at Nashville.

Nashville marks the return of NBC and USA Network broadcasting Cup and Xfinity Series races. Here are details on where to watch Cup and Xfinity races the rest of the season.

Nashville Superspeedway

Weekend weather

Friday: Partly cloudy in the afternoon with a high of 81 degrees. Forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 81 degrees at the start of the Truck race.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 86 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 84 degrees and a 21% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, June 23

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

3:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

3:30 – 10 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

4 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

5:35 – 6:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA)

6:30 – 7:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA)

8 p.m. — Truck race (150 laps, 199.5 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Advertisement

Saturday, June 24

Garage open

8 a.m. — Xfinity Series

8 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

12 – 12:50 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA)

1- 2:20 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA)

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (188 laps, 250.4 miles; USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, June 25

Garage open

4 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

7 p.m. — Cup race (300 laps, 399 miles; NBC, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read more about NASCAR

Noah Gragson is cleared to race at Nashville Josh Berry to drive No. 4 car for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024 Drivers to watch at Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR weekend schedule at Nashville Superspeedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com