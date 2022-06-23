NASCAR weekend schedule: Nashville

All three major NASCAR National Series will return to action this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.

The Camping World Truck Series is scheduled to race Friday, Xfinity cars Saturday and Cup cars Sunday.

The featured Cup series race, a 399-mile run over the 1.33-mile track, will find Kyle Larson seeking to repeat his win from 2021, when Cup racing made its debut at the venue.

The weekend begins the portion of the NASCAR schedule covered by NBC and USA Network.

Nashville Superspeedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunny. High of 92 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 94 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High of 95 degrees. 40 percent chance of rain.

Friday, June 24

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11 a.m. — Truck Series

1:30 – 10 p.m. — Cup Series

3:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

4 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

5:35 – 6:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA)

6:30 – 7:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA, Motor Racing Network)

8 p.m. — Truck race (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM Radio)

Saturday, June 25

Garage open

8 a.m. — Xfinity Series

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

Noon – 12:50 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA)

1 – 2:20 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM Radio)

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (188 laps, 250 miles; USA, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM Radio)

Sunday, June 26

Garage open

2 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

5 p.m. — Cup race (NBC, Peacock, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM Radio)

