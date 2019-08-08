NASCAR’s weekend schedule for Michigan, Mid-Ohio

After a weekend of racing on a road course and on dirt, the Cup Series and Gander Outdoors Truck Series will compete at Michigan International Speedway this weekend.

The Xfinity Series road course schedule continues this weekend at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

For Michigan, wunderground.com forecasts a high of 76 degrees and clear skies for the start of the Truck Series race.

For Sunday’s Cup race, the forecast is for partly cloudy skies, a temperature of 80 degrees and a 20% chance of rain for the start of the Cup race.

At Mid-Ohio, the forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 80 degrees and a 1% of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Here’s the full weekend schedule for both tracks with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Michigan International Speedway

Friday, Aug. 9

9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Truck garage open

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

5:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Aug. 10

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup garage open

8 a.m. – Truck garage opens

8:35 a.m. – 9:25 p.m. – Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)

9:35 a.m. – Truck Series qualifying; single truck/one lap (FS2)

11:15 a.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App, MRN)

12:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

1 p.m. – Corrigan Oil 200; 100 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Aug. 11

9:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

1 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

2:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – Consumers Energy 400; 200 laps/400 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Mid-Ohio

Friday, Aug. 9

10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

4:04 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

Saturday, Aug. 10

8 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

11:40 a.m. – Qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBC Sports App)

2 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

2:30 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – B&L Transport 170; 75 laps/169.35 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)