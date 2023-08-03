NASCAR weekend schedule at Michigan International Speedway

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity teams head to Michigan International Speedway this weekend for some high-speed racing on the 2-mile track. The ARCA Menards Series teams will join them for a tripleheader weekend.

Kevin Harvick won last year's Cup race.

Michigan Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly sunny with a few clouds. High of 84 degrees. Forecast for the start of Xfinity qualifying calls for mostly sunny skies, a high of 82 degrees and a 1% chance of rain.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies early and mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High of 82 degrees. Forecast for the start of the Xfinity Series race calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 82 degrees and a 2% chance of rain.

Sunday: Forecast calls for showers early and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High of 84 degrees and a 41% chance of precipitation at the start of the race.

Friday, Aug. 4

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8:30 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series

10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

1:30 – 2:15 p.m. — ARCA practice (no TV)

2:30 – 2:50 p.m. — ARCA qualifying (no TV)

3:35 – 4:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)

4:05 – 5 p.m. — Xfinity Qualifying (USA Network)

6 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 200 miles; FS1, FloRacing, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Aug. 5

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup Series

12:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

12:35 - 1:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network)

1:20 - 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network)

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (125 laps, 250 miles; NBC, Peacock, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Aug. 6

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11:30 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity