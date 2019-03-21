NASCAR’s weekend schedule for Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR returns to its roots this weekend for the first short track race of the season at Martinsville Speedway.

The Cup Series will be joined by the Gander Outdoors Truck Series at the half-mile track.

Here is the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, March 22

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

Saturday, March 23

6:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

7 a.m. – Truck garage opens

9:35 – 10:25 a.m. – Cup practice (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network)

10:40 a.m. – Truck qualifying; multi-truck/three rounds (FS1)

12:15 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

12:30 – 1:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

1:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

2 p.m. – Truck Series Martinsville 250; 250 laps/131.5 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:10 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 24

8 a.m. – Cup garage opens

Noon – Driver-crew chief meeting

1:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

2 p.m. – STP 500; 500 laps/263 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)