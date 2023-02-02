NASCAR’s winter break ends this weekend as Cup Series drivers return to the track for Sunday’s Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.

The second Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum has been expanded to 27 (from 23) drivers for the 150-lap main event. Qualifying, heat races and two “last chance” races will set the field.

Joey Logano won last year’s Clash, the perfect start to a season that ended with him holding the Cup championship trophy.

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Cup)

Weekend weather

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 71.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High of 66.

Saturday, Feb. 4

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

2 – 11:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

6 – 8 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8:35 – 9:30 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Feb. 5

Garage open

11 a.m. – 12:30 a.m. Monday — Cup Series

Track activity

5 – 5:45 p.m. — Four Heat races (25 laps; Fox, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:10 – 6:35 p.m. — Two Last chance qualifying races (50 laps; Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8 p.m. — Feature race (150 laps; Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read more about NASCAR

Drivers to watch in Clash at the Coliseum Interstate Batteries extends sponsorship with Joe Gibbs Racing NASCAR announces rule changes for 2023 season

NASCAR weekend schedule for Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum originally appeared on NBCSports.com