NASCAR weekend schedule: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

All three NASCAR national series – Cup, Xfinity and Truck – will be in action this weekend on the high-banked 1.5-mile oval at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will have its second race of the season Friday after taking last week off. Zane Smith won the Feb. 18 season opener at Daytona International Speedway in overtime.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will have its third race of the season Saturday. JR Motorsports’ Josh Berry won the series’ most recent race at Las Vegas last September.

The NASCAR Cup Series will have its third race of the season Sunday. It will be the first appearance for the new Next Gen car on a traditional 1.5-mile track.

Las Vegas weekend weather

(Forecasts from Weather Underground)

Friday: Partly cloudy, high of 62 degrees, 19% chance of rain

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 57 degrees, 15% chance of rain

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high of 62 degrees, dry conditions

Las Vegas weekend schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, March 4

Garage open

11:30 a.m. – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

1-8:30 p.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series

3:30-8:30 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series

Track activity

4:30-5 p.m. – Truck practice (all entries, FS1)

5-6 p.m. – Truck qualifying (all entries, single-lap, single-truck; FS1)

6:30-7 p.m. – Xfinity practice (all entries, FS1)

7-8 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (all entries, single-lap, single-car; FS1)

9 p.m. – Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, March 5

Garage open

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series

1:30 p.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series

Track activity

1:30-2:05 p.m. – Cup practice (Group A & B combined; FS2)

2:05-3:30 p.m. – Cup qualifying (Group A & B, single-lap, single-car, two rounds; FS1)

4:30 p.m. – Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 6

Garage open

12:30 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series

Track activity

Story continues

3:30 p.m. – Cup race (267 laps, 400.5 miles; FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read More About NASCAR

Richard Childress spurs move to donate ammunition to Ukraine to fight Russian... NASCAR will keep towing policy in place for Las Vegas Front Row Motorsports to appeal penalty to No. 38 team

NASCAR weekend schedule: Las Vegas Motor Speedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com