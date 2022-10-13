NASCAR weekend schedule for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series championship race moves to the desert this weekend.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the first race in the Round of 8 Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC). If any of the eight drivers remaining in the playoffs wins Sunday, he will automatically advance to the championship finale Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway.

Five-time winner Chase Elliott leads the points entering Sunday’s 400-mile race. Following, in order, are Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe.

Bell and Briscoe raced into the round with late-race heroics last Sunday at Charlotte. Bell won the race in a must-win situation, while Briscoe rallied to claim the final playoff spot. Briscoe’s teammate, Cole Custer, was fined $100,000 and docked 50 points for slowing near the end of the race as Briscoe was racing to gain positions. Crew chief Mike Shiplett was indefinitely suspended and also fined $100,000. Stewart-Haas Racing has appealed the penalties.

The Xfinity Series playoffs also continue at Las Vegas with a 3 p.m. ET (NBC) race Saturday.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Cup and Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunny. High of 93.

Saturday: Sunny. High of 90.

Sunday: Sunny with occasional clouds. High of 84.

Friday, Oct. 7

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

3:30 – 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

5:30 – 10:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

8:35 – 9:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)

9:05 – 10 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)

Saturday, Oct. 15

Garage open

9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Noon — Xfinity Series

Track activity

12:05 – 12:50 p.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App, USA Network coverage begins at 12:30 p.m.)

12:50 – 2 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network)

3 p.m. — Xfinity race (201 laps, 301 miles; NBC, Peacock, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Story continues

Sunday, Oct. 16

Garage open

11:30 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

2:30 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps, 400 miles; NBC, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read more about NASCAR

Tony Stewart ‘so mad’ at NASCAR even as SHR drops 1 appeal Alex Bowman to miss three more races because of concussion Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas

NASCAR weekend schedule for Las Vegas Motor Speedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com