NASCAR weekend schedule: Knoxville

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is scheduled to race Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa.

The race will be the series’ second on a dirt surface this year.

The Cup and Xfinity Series are scheduled to return to action June 25-26 at Nashville Superspeedway. The trucks also are scheduled to race in Nashville, on June 24.

Here is a look at this weekend’s schedule:

Knoxville Raceway

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly sunny. High of 89 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 87 degrees.

Friday, June 17

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

4:30 – 11 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series

Track activity

7:05 – 7:55 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)

9:02 – 9:27 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)

Saturday, June 18

Garage open

2 p.m. – Truck Series

Track activity

7 p.m. — First of four Truck qualifying races (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM Radio)

9 p.m. — Truck race (150 laps, 75 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM Radio)

