NASCAR weekend schedule: Knoxville
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is scheduled to race Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa.
The race will be the series’ second on a dirt surface this year.
The Cup and Xfinity Series are scheduled to return to action June 25-26 at Nashville Superspeedway. The trucks also are scheduled to race in Nashville, on June 24.
Here is a look at this weekend’s schedule:
Knoxville Raceway
Weekend weather
Friday: Mostly sunny. High of 89 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 87 degrees.
Friday, June 17
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
4:30 – 11 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series
Track activity
7:05 – 7:55 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)
9:02 – 9:27 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)
Saturday, June 18
Garage open
2 p.m. – Truck Series
Track activity
7 p.m. — First of four Truck qualifying races (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM Radio)
9 p.m. — Truck race (150 laps, 75 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM Radio)
