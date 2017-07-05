NASCAR weekend schedule at Kentucky for Trucks, Xfinity & Cup

Kentucky Speedway is the place to be this week. The 1.5-mile track will host the Camping World Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Monster Energy Cup Series this week.

Kyle Busch is the only driver scheduled to compete in all three events.

Teams in each series get extra practice this week because the track added a layer of asphalt after last year’s race.

Here’s the full weekend schedule at Kentucky:

(All times Eastern)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

1 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Truck garage open

3 – 4:25 p.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

5– 6:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

THURSDAY, JULY 6

11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

Noon — Truck garage opens

2 – 2:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (streamed on NBC Sports app)

4 – 4:50 p.m. — Xfinity practice (streamed on NBC Sports app)

5 p.m. — Truck qualifying, single vehicle/two rounds (Fox Sports 1)

6 – 6:50 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

6:15 p.m. — Truck driver/crew chief meeting

7 p.m. — Truck driver introductions

7:30 p.m. — Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 Truck race, 150 laps/225 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

FRIDAY, JULY 7

7:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. — Cup garage open

10 – 11:55 a.m. — Cup practice (streamed on NBC Sports app)

11 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

1 – 2:25 p.m. — Final Cup practice (NBCSN)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBCSN)

5:45 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

6:15 p.m. — Cup qualifying, multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBCSN, PRN)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions

8 p.m. — Alsco 300 Xfinity race, 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SATURDAY, JULY 8

1 p.m. — Cup garage opens

5:30 p.m. — Cup driver/crew chief meeting

6:50 p.m. — Cup driver introductions

7:30 p.m. — Quaker State 400 Cup race, 267 laps/400.5 miles (NBCSN, PRN SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

