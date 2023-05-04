NASCAR weekend schedule at Kansas Speedway

23XI Racing will look to win its third consecutive Cup race at Kansas Speedway this weekend after Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace scored wins for the team there last year.

RFK Racing comes into the weekend having put both its cars in the top 10 in back-to-back races for the first time since 2014.

Hendrick Motorsports has not gone more than two races without a Cup victory this season. It has been two races since Hendrick last won a Cup race (Kyle Larson at Martinsville).

Here is a look at the weekend schedule:

Kansas Speedway (Cup, Trucks, ARCA)

Weekend weather

Friday: Overcast skies. High of 75 degrees.

Saturday: Clouds and sunshine throughout the day. High of 85 degrees. Winds 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny in the morning with thunderstorms developing later in the day. It will be partly cloudy with a high of 86 degrees and a 22% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, May 5

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series

5 – 10 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

Track activity

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. — ARCA optional open practice

Saturday, May 6

Garage open

7 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series

9 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

12 – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

10:25 – 10:55 a.m. — ARCA practice

11:10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. — ARCA qualifying

12:05 – 12:35 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

12:35 – 1:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

2 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series race (100 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM Channel 391)

5:05 – 5:50 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:50 – 7 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, May 7

Garage open

Noon — Cup Series

Track activity

3 p.m. — Cup Series race (267 laps, 400.5 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read more about NASCAR

Drivers to watch at Kansas Speedway Addition of Legacy MC to Toyota 2024 lineup is part of manufacturer’s... Legacy MC will switch to Toyota in 2024

NASCAR weekend schedule at Kansas Speedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com