NASCAR weekend schedule at Kansas Speedway

Joey Logano carries the Cup Series playoff point lead into Kansas Speedway for Sunday’s 400-mile race, the second of the year at the 1.5-mile track in Kansas City, Kansas.

Logano finished fourth last Sunday at Darlington Raceway and jumped ahead of previous leader Chase Elliott in the standings. Elliott finished last in the race and fell to ninth in the playoff group.

Kevin Harvick, a three-time Kansas winner, will be looking for a positive bump this weekend after falling seven points positions to 16th.

The 267-lap race (3 p.m. ET) will be televised by the USA Network.

Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series races also are on the Kansas schedule.

Here’s a look at how the weekend shapes up:

Kansas Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunny. High of 88.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. High of 86.

Sunday: Showers in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. High of 71. Chance of rain at the start of the race is 13%.

Friday, Sept. 9

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10:30 a.m. — Truck Series

Noon – 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

2:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

3 – 3:30 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS2)

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS2)

5:05 – 5:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)

5:35 – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)

7:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Sept. 10

Garage open

9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Noon — Xfinity Series

Track activity

12:05 – 12:50 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBC Sports app, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

12:50 – 2 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (NBC Sports app, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 300 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Sept. 11

Garage open

Noon — Cup Series

Track activity

3 p.m. — Cup Series race (267 laps, 400 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

