NASCAR’s weekend schedule at ISM Raceway in Phoenix

The NASCAR season moves into the middle of the three-race West Coast swing this weekend with Cup and Xfinity races at ISM Raceway in the Phoenix suburb of Avondale, Arizona.

Unlike the first three races of the season, the Gander Outdoors Truck Series will not be part of this weekend’s event. That series is off until March 23 at Martinsville.

Here’s the weekend’s schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, March 8

10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1:35 – 2:25 p.m – Cup practice (NASCAR.com, Motor Racing Network)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (Fox Sports 1)

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

6:10 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-vehicle, three rounds (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, March 9

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

12:40 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-vehicle, three rounds (FS1)

1:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Cup final practice (FS1, MRN)

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. – iK9 Service Dog 200 Xfinity race; 200 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 11

9 a.m. – Cup garage open

12:30 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

1:50 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – TicketGuardian 500 Cup race; 312 laps/312 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

