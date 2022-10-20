NASCAR weekend schedule for Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead-Miami Speedway in South Florida will host playoff races in the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series this weekend.

Seven of the eight drivers remaining in the Cup playoffs will be seeking a victory that would advance them to the Championship Four season finale at Phoenix Raceway Nov. 6. Joey Logano secured one of the four spots by winning last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin are above the playoff cutline entering Homestead. Sitting below the line are William Byron, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell.

John Hunter Nemechek will start the race in the 23XI Racing No. 45 car after Bubba Wallace was suspended one race for crashing Kyle Larson last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Also on the Homestead schedule are playoff races for the Xfinity Series (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, USA Network) and the Camping World Truck Series (1 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1).

Homestead-Miami Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High of 80.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. Slight chance of a shower. High of 83.

Sunday: Mainly sunny. Slight chance of a shower. High of 85.

Friday, Oct. 21

Garage open

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Truck Series

1 – 8 p.m. — Xfinity Series

2:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

4 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying

6:05 – 6:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)

6:35 – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)

Saturday, Oct. 22

Garage open

7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series

10 a.m. — Truck Series

1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:05 – 10:50 a.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

10:50 – noon — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Story continues

Sunday, Oct. 23

Garage open

11:30 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

2:30 p.m. — Cup race (267 laps, 400 miles; NBC, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Read more about NASCAR

Kyle Petty: Bubba Wallace should have been suspended for rest of year Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead Bubba Wallace apologizes to Christopher Bell

NASCAR weekend schedule for Homestead-Miami Speedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com