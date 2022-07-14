NASCAR weekend schedule: New Hampshire

The NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series are scheduled to race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon this weekend.

Last year’s Cup race at New Hampshire saw Aric Almirola score an upset victory in oncoming darkness to earn a playoff berth (see highlights of the race above).

As the series returns to the “Magic Mile,” Almirola is on the outside looking in. He is 18th in the Cup playoff standings, 42 points behind the 16th and final playoff spot.

Christopher Bell holds that final spot by 19 points over 17th-place Kevin Harvick, Almirola’s teammate at Stewart-Haas Racing.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is off this weekend. That schedule will resume July 23 at Pocono Raceway.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway – Cup and Xfinity Series

Weekend weather

Friday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine, high of 82 degrees, 16% chance of rain

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 86 degrees, 5% chance of rain

Sunday: Possible showers in afternoon, high of 88 degrees, 35% chance of rain

Friday, July 15

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12-7 p.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series

2:30-7:30 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series

Track activity

5:05-6:30 p.m. – Xfinity practice/qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)

Saturday, July 16

Garage open

9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series

11:30 a.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:35 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Cup practice/qualifying (TV coverage on USA Network begins at Noon; NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM)

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity race (200 laps, 211.6 miles; USA Network, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM)

Sunday, July 17

Garage open

12 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series

Track activity

3 p.m. – Cup race (301 laps, 318.46 miles; USA Network, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM)

