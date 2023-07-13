NASCAR weekend schedule at New Hampshire

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity teams head to New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend. The Craftsman Truck Series is off until July 22 at Pocono Raceway.

New Hampshire Weekend Schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms with a potential for heavy rainfall. High of 78 degrees. Forecast for the start of Xfinity practice calls for scattered thunderstorms, a high of 79 degrees and a 55% chance of rain.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms. High of 86 degrees. Forecast for the start of the Xfinity race calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 82 degrees and a 34% chance of rain.

Sunday: Forecast calls for a high of 76 degrees and an 80% chance of thunderstorms at the start of the race.

Friday, July 14

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11:45 a.m. - 8 p.m. — NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

12 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

3:15 - 4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour practice (no TV)

5:05 - 5:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)

5:35 - 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)

6:45 - 7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour qualifying (no TV)

Saturday, July 15

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

7 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series

12 p.m. — Xfinity Series

1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Track activity

12:05 - 12:50 p.m. — Cup practice (USA Network)

12:50 - 2 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network)

3 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 211.6 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6 p.m. — NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race (100 laps, 105.8 miles; FloRacing and shown at 10 a.m. July 22 on CNBC)

Sunday, July 16

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11:30 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity