NASCAR weekend schedule for Dover Motor Speedway

With two wins in the season’s first 10 races, Kyle Busch has revitalized Richard Childress Racing and inspired hope that the team can return to its championship-winning days.

Could he become the year’s first three-time race winner this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway?

Busch has three career victories at Dover, but he hasn’t scored a win there since Oct. 2017. He finished seventh at Dover last season.

Busch’s other Dover numbers are good. He has five top 10s in the past seven races and has led laps in 16 of the past 24 Dover races, totaling 1,046 laps led over that span.

“I think (this) week is another big test for us, as the RCR group, statistically speaking, at Dover was horrendous a year ago,” Busch said after his Talladega win. “Hopefully we can turn that around.”

A look at the Dover weekend schedule:

Dover Motor Speedway (Cup and Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Friday: Morning showers. Steady rain in afternoon. High of 59 degrees. Winds 15-25 mph with a 90% chance of rain.

Saturday: Showers early. Isolated thunderstorms in afternoon. High of 71 degrees. Winds 10-15 mph with a 35% chance of rain at start of Xfinity race.

Sunday: Cloudy with occasional showers. High of 71 degrees. Winds 10-15 mph with a 47% chance of rain at start of Cup race.

Friday, April 28

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series

10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. — ARCA East Series

2 – 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

1 – 2 p.m. — ARCA East Series practice

2:10 p.m. — ARCA East Series qualifying

3 – 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

5:30 p.m. — ARCA East Series race (125 laps, 125 miles, will at 11 a.m. ET on May 7 on CNBC)

Saturday, April 29

Garage open

8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Cup Series

10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:30 – 11:20 a.m. — Cup Series practice (FS2)

11:20 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 200 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, April 30

Garage open

11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

2 p.m. — Cup Series race (400 laps, 400 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

