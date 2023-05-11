NASCAR weekend schedule at Darlington Raceway
NASCAR celebrates its past with its throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway. The weekend will feature several race vehicles sporting looks from the past and the celebration of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.
The weekend will feature races in the Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series.
Here is a look at the weekend schedule:
Darlington Raceway (Cup, Xfinity, Trucks)
Weekend weather
Friday: High of 86 degrees during the day and dropping to 81 degrees at the start of the Truck race.
Saturday: High of 88 degrees. Forecast calls for a high of 85 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 85 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.
Friday, May 12
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
9 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
12 – 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series
3 – 8 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
3:05 – 3:35 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
3:35 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
5:05 – 5:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
5:35 – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
7:30 p.m. — Truck race (147 laps, 200.8 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, May 13
Garage open
8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series
10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
10:35 – 11:20 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)
11:20 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, MRN)
1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (147 laps, 200.8 miles; Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, May 14
Garage open
Noon — Cup Series
Track activity
3 p.m. — Cup Series race (293 laps, 400.2 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
