NASCAR weekend schedule at Darlington for Cup, Xfinity, Truck Series

NASCAR returns to Darlington for a busy weekend of racing.

Truck teams race Friday at the 1.366-mile track to kick off Throwback Weekend. Xfinity teams race Saturday. Cup teams compete Sunday afternoon.

Christian Eckes won last season's Truck race at Darlington. Kyle Larson won last spring's Xfinity race at Darlington. Denny Hamlin won last fall's Xfinity race.

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400

William Byron won last spring's Cup race at Darlington. Larson won last season's playoff race at Darlington.

Darlington Raceway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies during the day. A high of 74 degrees and a 20% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Saturday: Sunny skies with a high of 77 degrees and a 2% chance of rain. A high of 72 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 76 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, May 10

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9 a.m. — Truck Series

12 – 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

2 - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

3:05 - 3:25 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)

3:35 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

5:05 - 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

5:35 - 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

7:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (147 laps, 200.8 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, May 11

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series

10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:35 - 11:20 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

11:20 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (147 laps, 200.8 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)



Sunday, May 12

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity