NASCAR’s weekend schedule for Charlotte Roval
This weekend is a big one for NASCAR with the inaugural Cup and Xfinity races on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.
It’s a slightly longer weekend with two optional Xfinity practices scheduled Thursday.
Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.
(All times are Eastern)
Thursday, Sept. 27
9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – First optional practice (No TV)
2 – 4 p.m. – Final optional practice (No TV)
Friday, Sept. 28
9 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)
1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
3:05 – 3:55 – Xfinity final practice (NBCSN)
4:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, Sept. 29
8 a.m. -Xfinity garage opens
9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open
11 – 11:50 a.m. – Cup practice (NBC Sports app)
12:10 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (CNBC)
1:15 – Driver-crew chief meeting
1:30 – 2:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (CNBC)
2:30 – Driver introductions
3 p.m. – Xfinity Drive for the Cure 200; 55 laps/125.1 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, Sept. 30
8:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens
Noon – Driver-Crew Chief meeting
1:20 p.m. – Driver introductions
2 p.m. – Bank of America Roval 400; 109 laps/248.52 miles (NBC, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)