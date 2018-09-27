NASCAR’s weekend schedule for Charlotte Roval

This weekend is a big one for NASCAR with the inaugural Cup and Xfinity races on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

It’s a slightly longer weekend with two optional Xfinity practices scheduled Thursday.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, Sept. 27

9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – First optional practice (No TV)

2 – 4 p.m. – Final optional practice (No TV)

Friday, Sept. 28

9 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

3:05 – 3:55 – Xfinity final practice (NBCSN)

4:45 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Sept. 29

8 a.m. -Xfinity garage opens

9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 – 11:50 a.m. – Cup practice (NBC Sports app)

12:10 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (CNBC)

1:15 – Driver-crew chief meeting

1:30 – 2:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (CNBC)

2:30 – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – Xfinity Drive for the Cure 200; 55 laps/125.1 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Sept. 30

8:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

Noon – Driver-Crew Chief meeting

1:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

2 p.m. – Bank of America Roval 400; 109 laps/248.52 miles (NBC, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)