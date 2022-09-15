NASCAR weekend schedule for Bristol Motor Speedway

The first round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is scheduled to end with Saturday night’s 500-lap race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

At the end of the race, four of the 16 playoff drivers will be eliminated from championship competition. Kyle Busch (-2 points), Austin Dillon (-3), Chase Briscoe (-9) and Kevin Harvick (-35) enter Bristol below the cut line.

A race win by any of the 16 playoff drivers punches the victor’s ticket into the Round of 12, which will begin Sept. 25 at Texas Motor Speedway. Other tracks in the second round are Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 2) and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (Oct. 9).

Non-playoff qualifiers Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace won the first two races in the first round.

Truck Series (Thursday, 9 p.m. ET) and Xfinity Series (Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network) also are on the schedule at BMS. Saturday’s Cup race is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Bristol Motor Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Thursday: Sunny. High of 82.

Friday: Sunny. High of 83.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 84.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Garage open

11:30 a.m. — Camping World Truck Series

Track activity

4:30 – 5:05 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series practice (FS1)

5:05 – 6 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

9 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series race (200 laps, 106 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday, Sept. 16

Garage open

9:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

2:35 – 3:10 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBC Sports App)

3:10 – 4 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBC Sports App)

4:35 – 5:20 p.m. — Cup Series practice (USA Network)

5:20 – 6:30 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (USA Network)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (300 laps, 159 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Sept. 17

Garage open

4:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

7:30 p.m. — Cup Series race (500 laps, 266 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

