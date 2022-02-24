NASCAR weekend schedule: Auto Club Speedway

For the first time since 2020, NASCAR will go racing at Auto Club Speedway this weekend.

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will both have their second races of the season on the weathered, 2-mile oval in Fontana, California.

Cup rookie Austin Cindric won last weekend’s Daytona 500.

Xfinity rookie Austin Hill won last weekend’s Xfinity opener at Daytona.

For both series, Auto Club Speedway starts a three-race “western swing” that includes stops at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway over the next three weeks. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will join them at Las Vegas.

This weekend also sees the debut of NASCAR’s revamped format for practice and qualifying, as the sport welcomes those sessions back regularly in 2022. For more details, check out our viewer’s guide.

Fontana weekend weather

Saturday: Sunny skies, high near 70 degrees, dry conditions

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies, high of 74 degrees, dry conditions

Fontana weekend schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Feb. 25

Garage open

3:30-8:30 p.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series

6:30-11:30 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series

No track activity

Saturday, Feb. 26

Garage open

10:30 a.m. – NASCAR Xfinity Series

11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series

Track activity

12 p.m. – Xfinity practice (all entries; FS1)

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying (single lap, single car, all entries; FS1)

2 p.m. – Cup practice (both groups; FS1, MRN)

2:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying (both groups … single lap, single car, two rounds; FS1, MRN)

5 p.m. – Xfinity race (150 laps, 300 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Feb. 27

Garage open

12:30 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 p.m. – Cup race (200 laps, 400 miles; FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

