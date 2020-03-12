NASCAR weekend schedule for Atlanta Motor Speedway

With the three-race West Coast swing now in its rearview mirror, NASCAR moves on to another three-race swing with a trio of consecutive races on 1.5-mile tracks, starting with this weekend’s slate of races at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

All three national series will be in action at the Hampton, Georgia track, with the Truck and Xfinity Series racing Saturday, followed by the Cup race Sunday.

For Friday, wunderground.com forecasts a high of 68 degrees and a 48% chance of rain.

Saturday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 72 degrees and a 14% chance of rain.

On Sunday, the forecast calls for a high of 71 degrees and 36% chance of rain at the time scheduled for the green flag to wave.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, March 13

11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Truck garage open

11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:30 – 9 p.m. – Cup garage open

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Truck practice (no TV)

2:35 – 3:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (FS1)

3:35 – 4:25 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1)

4:32 – 4:57 p.m. – Final Truck practice (FS1)

5:02 – 5:27 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

5:35 – 6:25 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1)

Saturday, March 14

7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

7:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

8:30 a.m. – Truck garage open

10:05 a.m. – Truck qualifying impound (single vehicle/one lap all positions) (FS1)

11:05 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying impound (single vehicle/one lap all positions) (FS1)

12 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

12:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying impound (single vehicle/one lap all positions) (FS1, Performance Racing Network)

12:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

1 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

1:30 p.m. – Truck race (Stages 30/60/130 laps = 200.02 miles) (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. – Xfinity race (Stages 40/80/163 laps = 251.02 miles) (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 15

10 a.m. – Cup garage open

12 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

1:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

2 p.m. – Cup race (Stages 105/210/325 laps = 500.5 miles) (Fox, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

