NASCAR weekend schedule for Atlanta Motor Speedway
With the Daytona 500 and the West Coast swing complete, Chevrolet is top dog in the NASCAR Cup Series as the tour stops at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend.
Chevy teams have won all four races this season, with Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron claiming the last two (Las Vegas and Phoenix).
Chevrolet drivers have led 705 laps this year. Ford has led 221 and Toyota 74.
Chevrolet has won six times at Atlanta and Ford has five wins at the track since Toyota last scored there in September 2013.
A look at the weekend schedule:
Atlanta Motor Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)
Weekend weather
Friday: Rain, potentially heavy. High of 68. Winds 10-15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. High of 55. Winds 10-15 mph. Chance of rain 7%.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. High of 50.
Friday, March 17
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Truck Series
11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
3:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
3:05 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
4:35 – 6 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
Saturday, March 18
Garage open
9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series
11 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Truck Series
2 – 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
11:35 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1)
2 p.m. — Truck race (135 laps, 207 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
5 p.m. — Xfinity race (163 laps, 251 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, March 19
Garage open
Noon – 9:30 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
3 p.m. — Cup race (260 laps, 400 miles; Fox, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
