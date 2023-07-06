NASCAR Weekend Schedule at Atlanta, Mid-Ohio

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity teams head to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for speedway-style racing, while the Craftsman Truck Series competes at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

Atlanta Weekend Schedule (Cup and Xfinity Series)

Weekend weather

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. High of 91 degrees. Forecast for the start of the Xfinity race calls for mostly sunny skies, a high of 82 degrees and an 18% chance of rain .

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday: Forecast calls for a high of 83 degrees and a 42% chance of rain at the start of the race.

Saturday, July 8

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11 a.m. — Xfinity Series

12:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

4:05 - 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)

5:35 - 6:55 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network)

8 p.m. — Xfinity race (163 laps, 251.02 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, July 9

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

4 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

7 p.m. — Cup race (260 laps, 400.4 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Advertisement

Mid-Ohio Weekend Schedule (Craftsman Truck Series)

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High of 78 degrees.

Saturday: Cloudy with a high of 77 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Friday, July 7

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10 a.m. — ARCA

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

Track activity

1:45 - 2:45 p.m. — ARCA practice

3 - 3:20 p.m. — ARCA qualifying

4 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

4:30 - 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

6 p.m. — ARCA race (42 laps, 94.836 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)

Saturday, July 8

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10:30 a.m. — Truck Series

Track activity