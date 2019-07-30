NASCAR weekend recap: Denny Hamlin recaptures Pocono prominence

As the summer rolls on, so does the NASCAR curcuit. This time, the Cup Series made a trip to Pocono Raceway, where a familiar winner found Victory Lane.

Here's what went down this weekend in the racing world.

It's Been A Minute...

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pocono Raceway and Denny Hamlin are synonymous--er--have been in the past.

Hamlin earned his first two career victories in 2006 at The Tricky Triangle, and added two more in 2009 and 2010. But since then, he hasn't visited Victory Lane. He's scored a few top fives and a handful of top 10 finishes, but no trophies.

Until this past weekend. He and his crew chief Chris Gabehart played the fule mileage game to a tee, which wound up earning them his fifth checkered flag in Long Pond.

Following a winless 2018 season, the first of Hamlin's career, he now has three wins and seems to be running the best he has in recent years. Although Kyle Busch is the alpha at Joe Gibbs Racing, Hamlin may be asserting himself as the second in command.

Not Your Average Pocono

It's no secret that Pocono Raceway hasn't necessarily put on the greatest shows in the past. But it seemed that PJ1 helped matters a ton.

Story continues

Drivers have always fanned out on the longest frontstretch in NASCAR, sometimes going three, four and five wide, but then getting back to two-wide going into Turn 1, which only has one preferred lane.

However, this weekend, cars were able to stay side-by-side through turns thanks to the traction compound put down by NASCAR and the track. Add in the fuel mileage intrigue, restarts following crashes (due to more side-by-side action) and you have yourself a pretty entertaining Gander RV 400.

Jones' Future

Erik Jones' future in the Cup Series has been in question ever since Christopher Bell rumors have started swirling more and more in 2019. Jones has said he believes he will be back at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2020, and Joe Gibbs has said he wants Jones in the organization as well.

Following driver No. 20's third straight top five and fifth top 10 in the last six races, his team owner was asked about his contract situation for next season and was rather non-commital.

"I want to say this to everybody, it's so hard putting everything together," Gibbs said. "I know people get frustrated because you haven't made a decision yet on some things. But I just say this: there's sponsors involved, so many relationahips involved, you're trying to get through all that and work it all out."

Not exactly the biggest vode of confidence to the Byron, Michigan native and Cup Series winner, who is actually younger than the aforementioned Bell. Worth watching moving forward.

This upcoming weekend, NASCAR travels to Watkins Glen International for right and left turns in upstate New York. The Go Bowling 400 is scheduled to go green on Sunday afternoon (August 4) at 3 p.m. EST on NBCSN.

NASCAR weekend recap: Denny Hamlin recaptures Pocono prominence originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington