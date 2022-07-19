NASCAR waves green flag on 2023 Chicago street race

CHICAGO — NASCAR will hold its first Cup street course race next year in Chicago, series and city officials announced Tuesday.

The Cup series will race Sunday, July 2, 2023. NBC will televise the event. IMSA will compete Saturday, July 1.

Each series will race on a 12-turn, 2.2-mile circuit that goes around Grant Park and include Lake Shore Drive. The start/finish line and pit road will be located along South Columbus Drive, directly in front of Buckingham Fountain.

“Like the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, we seized an incredible opportunity to add an unprecedented element to our schedule and take center stage in the heart of another major metropolitan market,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of racing development and strategy, in a statement.

“This is the ideal setting for the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race. The NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen cars and the IMSA machines will race along the shores of Lake Michigan in downtown Chicago, marking a truly historic moment for our sport.”

The races will be surrounded by music and entertainment events.

“We need to make sure it’s a good event,” Chase Elliott said earlier this month. “The drivers might not like the track and it might not be ideal for us. But when you’re in the middle of the city and have the ability to draw that kind of a crowd out to your race, we better make sure it’s put on well.

“Done at a very high level, people have a good spot to watch the race from, things to go do and make it an event. That’s what it needs to be. And I think as long as it’s that and it’s done well, it will be a success whether the drivers like the track or not.”

Said Ryan Blaney earlier this month about a possible street course race: “I think it’s great they’re wanting to do something different and go to a good market. Your circuit has got to be wide enough to make it work. It can’t be 15 or 20 feet wide. It’s got to be wide enough to where you can actually race.”

The race puts an event into the heart of the city, the country’s No. 3 TV market. NASCAR last raced in the area in 2019 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joilet, which is more than an hour drive from parts of the city. NASCAR held its first race in Chicago in 1956 at Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears NFL team.

“Chicago’s streets are as iconic as our skyline and our reputation as a world class sports city is indisputable,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot in a statement. “I am thrilled to welcome our partners at NASCAR to Chicago for an event that will attract thousands of people to our city. Chicago’s world class entertainment and hospitality industries, coupled with our city’s history as a conduit for sports talent, make us the perfect hosts for this unique event.”

Tickets for the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend will go on-sale later this year at NASCARChicago.com.

The 2023 NASCAR schedules will be released at a later date. Cup dates announced for next year are:

Feb. 5 — Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (exhibition race)

Feb. 19 — Daytona 500

July 2 — Chicago (street course)

Nov. 5 — Phoenix (championship race)

