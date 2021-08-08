NASCAR at Watkins Glen race results: Kyle Larson holds off Chase Elliott in the Cup race

Kyle Larson went just five races between wins. He drove back to Victory Lane on Sunday at Watkins Glen International, holding the lead over Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott.

The win ties Larson with NASCAR’s Cup Series points leader Denny Hamlin for the first time this season and gives Larson the tie breaking advantage as a five-time race winner in 2021.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been here, so hopefully we put on a good show for you,” Larson told the sellout crowd at The Glen in New York.

Elliott finished 2.4 seconds behind the leader after overcoming pre-race penalties and a flat-spotted tire mid-race that forced an unscheduled green flag pit stop. Larson’s crew chief Cliff Daniels credited Elliott’s team for the recovery post-race, but Larson’s No. 5 team was a staple of the top three throughout the event at the 2.45-mile road course.

Larson earned the most stage points through the first two stages, with a second place finish in Stage 1 followed by a fourth place finish in Stage 2. Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. won the first two stages, respectively, and Truex held the lead through a majority of the final stage. A faster pit stop eventually gave Larson the advantage as the drivers made their pit stops. Larson was up to the lead by Lap 65 when the other leaders cycled through stops with Truex in his mirror, and Elliott gaining pace further back.

Logano, who struggled to communicate with his team due to radio issues for the entirety of the event, was hit by teammate Brad Keselowski early in the final stage to knock both from the top 20 after the Penske drivers started in the front row. While Logano stuggled with his radio, Keselowski struggled with his braking, and neither was able to recover after the contact to get back to the top-10.

Instead, it was Elliott who overcame position deficiencies. He started at the rear of the field due to multiple inspection failures and a significant pre-race penalty for a rear-window air deflector issue. Elliott’s No. 9 crew chief Alan Gustafson was also penalized with a suspension for the race as part of the penalty, so the driver was working with a substitute crew chief. The No. 9 team still found speed and Elliott was up to second place and chasing Larson down in the final 10 laps.

It just wasn’t quite enough for the win. Elliott said there were “too many mistakes” for that.

“Made it too late in the race,” Elliott said on NBSCN. “Super proud of our team. It was just an uphill battle all day.”

NASCAR at Cup race at Watkins Glen results