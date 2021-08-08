NASCAR at Watkins Glen race results: Kyle Larson holds off Chase Elliott in the Cup race
Kyle Larson went just five races between wins. He drove back to Victory Lane on Sunday at Watkins Glen International, holding the lead over Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott.
The win ties Larson with NASCAR’s Cup Series points leader Denny Hamlin for the first time this season and gives Larson the tie breaking advantage as a five-time race winner in 2021.
“It’s been a while since we’ve been here, so hopefully we put on a good show for you,” Larson told the sellout crowd at The Glen in New York.
Elliott finished 2.4 seconds behind the leader after overcoming pre-race penalties and a flat-spotted tire mid-race that forced an unscheduled green flag pit stop. Larson’s crew chief Cliff Daniels credited Elliott’s team for the recovery post-race, but Larson’s No. 5 team was a staple of the top three throughout the event at the 2.45-mile road course.
Larson earned the most stage points through the first two stages, with a second place finish in Stage 1 followed by a fourth place finish in Stage 2. Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. won the first two stages, respectively, and Truex held the lead through a majority of the final stage. A faster pit stop eventually gave Larson the advantage as the drivers made their pit stops. Larson was up to the lead by Lap 65 when the other leaders cycled through stops with Truex in his mirror, and Elliott gaining pace further back.
Logano, who struggled to communicate with his team due to radio issues for the entirety of the event, was hit by teammate Brad Keselowski early in the final stage to knock both from the top 20 after the Penske drivers started in the front row. While Logano stuggled with his radio, Keselowski struggled with his braking, and neither was able to recover after the contact to get back to the top-10.
Instead, it was Elliott who overcame position deficiencies. He started at the rear of the field due to multiple inspection failures and a significant pre-race penalty for a rear-window air deflector issue. Elliott’s No. 9 crew chief Alan Gustafson was also penalized with a suspension for the race as part of the penalty, so the driver was working with a substitute crew chief. The No. 9 team still found speed and Elliott was up to second place and chasing Larson down in the final 10 laps.
It just wasn’t quite enough for the win. Elliott said there were “too many mistakes” for that.
“Made it too late in the race,” Elliott said on NBSCN. “Super proud of our team. It was just an uphill battle all day.”
This story is breaking and will be updated.
NASCAR at Cup race at Watkins Glen results
Pos.
Car
Driver
Time behind
Best time
Best speed
1
5
Kyle Larson
109.586
73.018
120.792
2
9
Chase Elliott
2.43
72.633
121.432
3
19
Martin Truex Jr.
6.339
73.248
120.413
4
18
Kyle Busch
10.471
73.83
119.464
5
11
Denny Hamlin
10.942
73.235
120.434
6
24
William Byron
13.401
73.794
119.522
7
20
Christopher Bell
23.22
73.02
120.789
8
4
Kevin Harvick
32.656
73.738
119.613
9
14
Chase Briscoe #
33.536
73.969
119.239
10
8
Tyler Reddick
33.984
73.666
119.73
11
21
Matt DiBenedetto
35.08
74.113
119.007
12
42
Ross Chastain
35.355
74.049
119.11
13
1
Kurt Busch
36.853
74.372
118.593
14
12
Ryan Blaney
43.437
73.576
119.876
15
3
Austin Dillon
47.598
74.202
118.865
16
10
Aric Almirola
49.012
74.252
118.785
17
17
Chris Buescher
49.384
74.599
118.232
18
41
Cole Custer
50.275
74.166
118.922
19
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
54.609
74.372
118.593
20
48
Alex Bowman
58.871
74.128
118.983
21
34
Michael McDowell
61.062
74.629
118.185
22
22
Joey Logano
63.714
73.559
119.904
23
23
Bubba Wallace
63.72
74.742
118.006
24
7
Corey LaJoie
77.928
74.625
118.191
25
6
Ryan Newman
73.207
74.438
118.488
26
38
Anthony Alfredo #
-1
74.977
117.636
27
43
Erik Jones
-1
74.229
118.821
28
37
* Ryan Preece
-1
74.404
118.542
29
77
Justin Haley(i)
-1
75.604
116.66
30
78
Kyle Tilley
-1
76.475
115.332
31
99
Daniel Suarez
-2
74.83
117.867
32
0
Quin Houff
-2
76.398
115.448
33
52
Josh Bilicki
-2
75.648
116.593
34
15
RC Enerson
-2
75.506
116.812
35
2
Brad Keselowski
-3
73.63
119.788
36
53
Garrett Smithley(i)
-3
75.989
116.069
37
51
James Davison
-49
75.164
117.343