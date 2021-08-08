NASCAR at Watkins Glen race results: Kyle Larson holds off Chase Elliott in the Cup race

Alex Andrejev
·4 min read
Kyle Larson went just five races between wins. He drove back to Victory Lane on Sunday at Watkins Glen International, holding the lead over Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott.

The win ties Larson with NASCAR’s Cup Series points leader Denny Hamlin for the first time this season and gives Larson the tie breaking advantage as a five-time race winner in 2021.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been here, so hopefully we put on a good show for you,” Larson told the sellout crowd at The Glen in New York.

Elliott finished 2.4 seconds behind the leader after overcoming pre-race penalties and a flat-spotted tire mid-race that forced an unscheduled green flag pit stop. Larson’s crew chief Cliff Daniels credited Elliott’s team for the recovery post-race, but Larson’s No. 5 team was a staple of the top three throughout the event at the 2.45-mile road course.

Larson earned the most stage points through the first two stages, with a second place finish in Stage 1 followed by a fourth place finish in Stage 2. Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. won the first two stages, respectively, and Truex held the lead through a majority of the final stage. A faster pit stop eventually gave Larson the advantage as the drivers made their pit stops. Larson was up to the lead by Lap 65 when the other leaders cycled through stops with Truex in his mirror, and Elliott gaining pace further back.

Logano, who struggled to communicate with his team due to radio issues for the entirety of the event, was hit by teammate Brad Keselowski early in the final stage to knock both from the top 20 after the Penske drivers started in the front row. While Logano stuggled with his radio, Keselowski struggled with his braking, and neither was able to recover after the contact to get back to the top-10.

Instead, it was Elliott who overcame position deficiencies. He started at the rear of the field due to multiple inspection failures and a significant pre-race penalty for a rear-window air deflector issue. Elliott’s No. 9 crew chief Alan Gustafson was also penalized with a suspension for the race as part of the penalty, so the driver was working with a substitute crew chief. The No. 9 team still found speed and Elliott was up to second place and chasing Larson down in the final 10 laps.

It just wasn’t quite enough for the win. Elliott said there were “too many mistakes” for that.

“Made it too late in the race,” Elliott said on NBSCN. “Super proud of our team. It was just an uphill battle all day.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

NASCAR at Cup race at Watkins Glen results

Pos.

Car

Driver

Time behind

Best time

Best speed

1

5

Kyle Larson

109.586

73.018

120.792

2

9

Chase Elliott

2.43

72.633

121.432

3

19

Martin Truex Jr.

6.339

73.248

120.413

4

18

Kyle Busch

10.471

73.83

119.464

5

11

Denny Hamlin

10.942

73.235

120.434

6

24

William Byron

13.401

73.794

119.522

7

20

Christopher Bell

23.22

73.02

120.789

8

4

Kevin Harvick

32.656

73.738

119.613

9

14

Chase Briscoe #

33.536

73.969

119.239

10

8

Tyler Reddick

33.984

73.666

119.73

11

21

Matt DiBenedetto

35.08

74.113

119.007

12

42

Ross Chastain

35.355

74.049

119.11

13

1

Kurt Busch

36.853

74.372

118.593

14

12

Ryan Blaney

43.437

73.576

119.876

15

3

Austin Dillon

47.598

74.202

118.865

16

10

Aric Almirola

49.012

74.252

118.785

17

17

Chris Buescher

49.384

74.599

118.232

18

41

Cole Custer

50.275

74.166

118.922

19

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

54.609

74.372

118.593

20

48

Alex Bowman

58.871

74.128

118.983

21

34

Michael McDowell

61.062

74.629

118.185

22

22

Joey Logano

63.714

73.559

119.904

23

23

Bubba Wallace

63.72

74.742

118.006

24

7

Corey LaJoie

77.928

74.625

118.191

25

6

Ryan Newman

73.207

74.438

118.488

26

38

Anthony Alfredo #

-1

74.977

117.636

27

43

Erik Jones

-1

74.229

118.821

28

37

* Ryan Preece

-1

74.404

118.542

29

77

Justin Haley(i)

-1

75.604

116.66

30

78

Kyle Tilley

-1

76.475

115.332

31

99

Daniel Suarez

-2

74.83

117.867

32

0

Quin Houff

-2

76.398

115.448

33

52

Josh Bilicki

-2

75.648

116.593

34

15

RC Enerson

-2

75.506

116.812

35

2

Brad Keselowski

-3

73.63

119.788

36

53

Garrett Smithley(i)

-3

75.989

116.069

37

51

James Davison

-49

75.164

117.343

