NASCAR at Watkins Glen live updates: Race favorite Chase Elliott hit with big penalty

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International is today. The race is at 3 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 220.5 miles (90 laps) with stages ending on laps 20, 40 and 90. All times are Eastern.

Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell teams penalized before race

12 p.m.: Two-time consecutive Watkins Glen race winner Chase Elliott will drop to the rear for the start of today’s race at the 2.45-mile road course in New York due to an L1 penalty, which carries a fine, crew chief suspension and loss of points for the driver.

NASCAR assessed to Elliott’s No. 9 team the penalty for violating rules regarding rear-window air deflectors. Christopher Bell’s No. 20 team has been hit with the same penalty and he will also drop to the rear for the start.

Additionally, the crew chiefs for both teams (Alan Gustafson for Elliott and Adam Stevens for Bell) have been suspended for the race, they each lose 10 driver and owner points and the teams have been issued a $25,000 fine.

Elliott was heavily favored to win in the sports betting odds books prior to Sunday and was slated to start 11th. He’s seeking his eighth win on a road course today to tie him with Tony Stewart on the all-time wins list on road courses in the series, one win behind category leader Jeff Gordon. Bell’s win earlier this season came on the Daytona Road Course and he was slated to start seventh for the race.

Penske driver Brad Keselowski is starting on the pole with teammate Joey Logano in the front row. The race is scheduled to start around 3 p.m. EST with a competition caution on Lap 10.

