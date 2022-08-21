NASCAR at Watkins Glen International 2022: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Go Bowling at The Glen

The NASCAR Cup Series has reached the penultimate race of the regular season — which means winless drivers only have two chances left to make the 16-driver playoff that will begin on Sept. 4 at Darlington Raceway.

Sunday's opportunity comes at Watkins Glen International, and the road-course race could allow an under-the-radar driver to claim the last playoff berth after 15 drivers have secured wins. Ryan Blaney, who has the most points among winless drivers, is in-line to be the final driver to make the playoffs, but Martin Truex Jr. is nipping at his heels, sitting just 26 points back. Their points battle would be moot, however, if another winless driver takes the checkered flag at Watkins Glen.

The road-course race at Sonoma in June provided just that sort of surprise when Daniel Suarez won his first career Cup Series race, and Chris Buescher and Michael McDowell finished second and third, respectively. Less than a month later at Road America, Tyler Reddick earned his first career Cup win, and he followed that up a few weeks later with a win on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Buescher and McDowell scored top 10 finishes at Road America and Watkins Glen as well.

Could another Sunday stunner occur? Here is all the information you need to get ready for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International:

Joey Logano leads Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. during the 2021 Go Bowling at The Glen race at Watkins Glen International.

KURT BUSCH: Will miss final two regular-season race with concussion symptoms

BOBBY LABONTE: NASCAR Hall of Famer reveals recent cancer scare

DON'T MISS OUT: Sign up for our sports newsletter now for updates sent to your Inbox

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen start?

The Go Bowling at The Glen starts at 3 p.m. ET in Watkins Glen, New York.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Watkins Glen on?

USA Network is broadcasting the Go Bowling at The Glen and has a pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Watkins Glen?

The Go Bowling at The Glen can be live streamed on the NBC Sports website (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the NBC Sports app. The race can also be streamed on FuboTV as well as other options.

Story continues

How many laps is the Cup race at Watkins Glen?

The Go Bowling at The Glen is 90 laps around the 2.45-mile road course for a total of 220.5 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 20 laps, Stage 2: 20 laps, Stage 3: 50 laps.

Who won the most recent Cup race at Watkins Glen?

Kyle Larson led 27 laps and pulled away from Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott by 2.43 seconds to win for the first time at Watkins Glen.

What is the lineup for the Go Bowling at The Glen?

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

2. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

3. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

4. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

5. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet

6. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

7. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

8. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

9. (99) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet

10. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota

11. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

12. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

13. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

14. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

15. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

16. (45) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

17. (15) Joey Hand, Ford

18. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

19. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

20. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

21. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet

22. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

23. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

24. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

25. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota

26. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

27. (91) Kimi Raikkonen, Chevrolet

28. (42) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

29. (41) Cole Custer, Ford

30. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

31. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

32. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet

33. (77) Mike Rockenfeller, Chevrolet

34. (27) Loris Hezemans, Ford

35. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

36. (26) Daniil Kvyat, Toyota

37. (78) Kyle Tilley, Ford

38. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

39. (51) Cody Ware, Ford

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race today: Start time, streaming, TV, lineup for Watkins Glen